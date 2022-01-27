Two suspects arrested in connection with Jan. 19 shooting near Los Banos Circle K, police say

Two suspects have been located and arrested after a man was injured in a Jan. 19 Los Banos shooting, according to authorities.

Suspects Jonathan Servin, 27, and his brother Eduardo Servin, 29, both of Gustine, were arrested Wednesday morning during a CHP traffic stop in Chico, according to a Los Banos Police Department social media post. Police said detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspects after Jonathan Servin was identified as a suspect and it was discovered that Eduardo Servin was allegedly with him and in possession of a firearm at the time of the shooting.

Los Banos detectives and Gang Unit officers served a search warrant Wednesday at the Gustine residence where both suspects are said to live. During the search, officers located a handgun, ammunition and a short-barreled, unserialized assault rifle, according to police.

Both suspects are convicted felons and are prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition, authorities said. Jonathan Servin was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of felony charges including shooting at an occupied vehicle, assault with a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and felon in possession of a fireman, according to the post.

Eduardo Servin was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of felony charges including felon in possession of ammunition and felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

Los Banos police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of West I Street just before 10 a.m. on Jan. 19, after a 35-year-old man was shot and injured near a Circle K convenience store. Officers learned the victim was transported to Los Banos Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was then transported to a Modesto-area hospital and was expected to survive, police said.