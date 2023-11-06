Two suspects arrested in connection with Lafayette ATM robbery during maintenance

Two men have been arrested in connection with robbing a Lafayette ATM Friday morning, according to Lafayette Police.

The Lafayette Police Department responded Nov. 3 to a report of a robbery in progress at Capital One branch at 4416 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.

The two suspects identified by Lafayette Police Department are Jermaine Clay, 40, and Daquaylon Williams, 22, both of Breaux Bridge. Clay is charged with one count of principal to simple robbery, and Williams is charged with simple robbery.

LPD said in the release that an ATM technician conducting maintenance was approached by two unarmed men traveling on foot. The two suspects proceeded to rob the ATM of an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Both suspects were arrested without incident and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, according to authorities. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Suspects arrested after robbing a Lafayette bank ATM and fleeing