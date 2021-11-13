Two suspects arrested in connection with stabbing death of Patterson 17-year-old

Two suspects were arrested Friday in connection with the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy in Patterson a month ago, authorities said.

Jose Mendoza was stabbed during an apparent fight around 2 p.m. Oct. 8 in the area of Shearwater Drive and James Burke Avenue near Tilton Park. He died at Main Avenue and Carpenter Road, where first responders met his mother as she drove him to the hospital.

Patterson Police Services arrested one adult and one juvenile Friday afternoon in connection with the case, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Luke Schwartz said. He said deputies served several search warrants, and more updates on this case are possible.

No other information about the suspects or their charges were released Friday.

“We hope today’s arrests can bring a small degree of comfort to the victims family,” a post on the Patterson Police Facebook page said. “This is a sad case all around. The lives of three young men have been adversely altered by the choices made on a Friday afternoon.”

In interviews with The Modesto Bee, friends and family described Mendoza as a hard-working and loving teen. He graduated in June from Patterson High School and was attending San Joaquin Community College to become an electrician.

His parents remembered their only son as a good child who was always around and wasn’t known to get into trouble. Mendoza’s father, who is also named Jose Mendoza, said the three always had a good relationship.

“He always told us that he loved us,” Jose Mendoza said. “Every day, every night.”