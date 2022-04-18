Two suspects arrested after early Sunday downtown shooting that left victim injured

The victim of an overnight downtown shooting this weekend was hospitalized and listed in stable condition, the Columbia Police Department reported Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of Ninth and Cherry streets.

Victor L. Arriaga, 20, of Jefferson City, was arrested on suspicion of assault and unlawful use of a weapon, and Israel N. Ortiz, 20, of Jefferson City, for peace disturbance by fighting in relation to the shots-fired incident.

Further court information was not yet available Monday morning.

One male victim was transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle, the police said. Police continue to investigate.

Those with more information can contact the department by calling 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

This is at least the third shots-fired incident downtown this year, with 51 reports throughout the city overall, according to dispatch data through the police department. Shots-heard reports total 92 throughout the city since the start of the year.

The department has reported 70 firearm-related crimes to the state since the start of the year, with 53 resulting in arrest. Total firearm-related crimes last year topped 400, up from 385 in 2020.

This tracks with an analysis by the Tribune in December that while violent crimes such as murder were down, shots-fired incidents were up.

