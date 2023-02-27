Two suspects arrested in fatal Valentine's Day Knoxville shooting

Two suspects were arrested over the weekend in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Johnson City man in Knoxville's Lonsdale neighborhood.

On Feb. 25, Knoxville Police Department officers arrested Iran Lyons, 18, at his home on Pickett Avenue in Mechanicsville, a department spokesperson said in a press release.

Lyons faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, along with especially aggravated robbery and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony for the shooting death of Rahleik Garcia. His bond has been set at $750,000, court records state. Lyons already was facing a weapons charge in connection with a shootout a month earlier outside his residence, court records state.

Na’Kelin McAfee, 20, was arrested Feb. 26 at a home on Abercorn Road in Mascarene Hills off Western Avenue, a department release stated. McAfee also was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, along with especially aggravated robbery and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and his bond was set at $750,000, court records state.

Knoxville police officers had responded to the shooting on Badgett Drive near Goins Drive just after 5 p.m. Feb. 14, according to a press release. When they arrived, they found Garcia suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

