Two suspects arrested in May homicide, including teen, police say

Two suspects, including a teen, have been arrested for a May homicide that left an 18-year-old dead in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On May 23, the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested a 15-year-old for the murder of Kashawn Johnson, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery, police say.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: CMPD detectives investigate 3 shootings within a few hours of each other

In a second arrest on Aug. 12, 20-year-old Desmond Dailey was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the death of Johnson.

Desmond Dailey: Mug from arrest in May

MEDIC said they found Kashawn Johnson, 18, who had been shot May 14. He was taken to Atrium Health Main with life-threatening injuries. CMPD initially said it was a homicide investigation. Later, authorities confirmed that it was a call for an assault with a deadly weapon.

Then on May 17, police said Johnson died from his injuries at the hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.

Check back here for updates as more information comes in.

(WATCH BELOW: Police: 16-year-old killed, another man hurt in southwest Charlotte shooting)



