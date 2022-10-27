Two suspects arrested on murder charges

Oct. 27—ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded Tuesday to a shooting on the 700 block of West Second Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Johntavious Johnson,18, had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A witness told officers that two male suspects fled the scene in a 2008 Tan Toyota Corolla with camouflage on the vehicle's hood. The suspects were identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile and Draevion Albritten, 17. Officers are looking for a third suspect involved in the incident.

The juvenile and Draevion Albritten were charged with murder on Wednesday and taken to the Dougherty County Jail. The vehicle was also recovered and will be processed for evidence.