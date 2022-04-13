Two suspects arrested near Riverton on attempted theft charges

Apr. 13—COLUMBUS, Kan. — Two suspects were being held Tuesday at the Cherokee County Jail on suspicion of attempted theft and other charges related to a traffic stop Monday north of Riverton.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said deputies were alerted shortly after 5 p.m. Monday to suspicious activity near a church in Riverton. A man wearing a mask had been spotted approaching the church carrying a reciprocating saw. When the man realized that a resident had spotted him, he got back in a car driven by a woman and fled the area, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Deputies located and stopped the vehicle a short while later, purportedly seizing suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, brass knuckles and tools often used in the theft of catalytic converters.

The driver, Leah Anne Isbell, 39, of Galena, was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted theft. Her passenger, Zachary Davenport, 35, believed to be homeless, was arrested on a felony warrant issued in Jasper County, Missouri, for felony damage to property as well as on charges of attempted theft, criminal carrying of a weapon, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.