Two suspects arrested for Renwick Street shooting that claimed the life of a 14-year-old

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the Oct. 21 shooting on Renwick Street that claimed the life of a 14-year-old and left three others injured.

At roughly 10 p.m., several hours following Carroll High School homecoming festivities, according to authorities, masked gunmen opened fire on a crowded group of citizens at the corner of Renwick Street and LA−165.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested a 19-year-old is connection to the shooting. He was charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of carrying of a firearm, or dangerous weapon on school property, at school-sponsored functions or firearm-free zones.

Joshua Smiley, 19 of Rayville was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault with a firearm and two counts of carrying of a firearm, or dangerous weapon on school property, at school-sponsored functions or firearm-free zone.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Suspects arrested for Renwick Street shooting that killed 14-year-old