Two suspects arrested in second shooting following homicide

Jun. 4—Duluth police arrested two men Thursday who were involved in a secondary shooting following the fatal shooting of Juamada Keller Anderson Jr. on May 22.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of firing shots at fleeing homicide suspect Patrick William Battees Jr. shortly after 7 p.m. on the 100 block of East Third Street, according to a news release from the Duluth Police. Department.

Just after 3 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and Duluth Police located a 17-year-old suspect in the 100 block of East Third Street. During the arrest, police located a semi-automatic pistol in the waistband of the individual, and a second firearm was found nearby. The man was booked at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

A few hours after the first arrest, the second shooting suspect, a 35-year-old man, was located in his vehicle and arrested on the 200 block of North Second Avenue East. A search of the vehicle resulted in two handguns and suspected controlled substances. He has been booked at the St. Louis County Jail on charges including reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance.

The News Tribune does not typically name criminal suspects until they have been formally charged.

Duluth police continue to look for a third suspect, Marcus Seville Morris, in the first shooting event and would like to learn more about the two shooting events.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 218-730-5300.