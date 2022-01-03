Two suspects arrested after shootout, vehicle chase with state police

Two suspects from Graves County are behind bars after a shootout and vehicle pursuit with police, according to Kentucky State Police.

Last Friday the Glasgow Police Department responded to a call of an armed robbery in Mayfield and became engaged in a vehicle pursuit upon arrival, KSP said. Shots were fired at officers during the chase.

Glasgow police officers lost contact with the vehicle at some point during the chase but troopers with KSP later located the vehicle and a second pursuit began. KSP said during the second chase, a trooper fired an agency-issued firearm and hit a subject inside the vehicle, ending the pursuit.

The subject, a male, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He, along with a second subject, was transported to the McCracken County Jail.

KSP Critical Incident Response Team’s investigation into the incident remains ongoing.