Two suspects arrested after shoplifting at Walmart, harming child

Dontay Johnson, 35, and Tamara Stafford, 35, were arrested on Feb. 23 after a reported shoplifting at Walmart.

Johnson attempted to steal items worth a total of $113 from the store and an employee confronted him.

According to the new release, Johnson ran out of the building into a four-door white car. The driver who was later identified as Stafford, fled from the scene.

Officers were able to find the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. Johnson exited the car through the passenger side and ran from police.

When police where searching for Johnson, a juvenile flagged down police on Northwest Gibson Street and claimed he was asleep when he heard someone banging on his door. The juvenile walked into the living room where he saw Johnson.

According to police, the juvenile said Johnson placed them in a chokehold. The juvenile was able to get free and run out of the house.

Police surrounded the house and Johnson made himself verbally known and came out of the residence.

Johnson was arrested for larceny, cocaine possession, resisting an officer, simple battery, burglary, possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stafford was arrested for obstructing justice, drug possession, and moving traffic violation.

