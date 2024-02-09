Two suspects arrested for stealing from several stores at the St. Augustine Outlets

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Darius Turner, 35, and Darrick Mells, 44, were caught on camera stealing merchandise at Nike, Polo, and Ralph Lauren stores.

After the two suspects left with the stolen merchandise, deputies initiated a traffic stop on the suspects’ vehicle.

SJSO says Turner was driving and fled before crashing into a fence and patrol car. Then, deputies attempted a PIT maneuver, but Turner got away and drove onto State Road 16, where he crashed again and ran away.

Turner’s vehicle was full of stolen merchandise.

Turner is charged with fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer, assault, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage, grand theft, and petit theft.

Mells was found by deputies with stolen merchandise in Waffle House and is charged with grand theft and petit theft.

The men are accused of stealing more than $3,100 worth of merchandise. Both remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

