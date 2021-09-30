Two suspects arrested on suspicion of capital murder in Fort Worth apartment killing

Police on Monday booked a 20-year-old man and 17-year-old girl in connection with the August killing of a man who was shot to death inside a north Fort Worth apartment.

Saul Buruca-Medrano and Karen Ramos were arrested on suspicion of capital murder in the death of Brian Franklin, 26, on Aug. 25, according to a Fort Worth police record. The suspects live at the same address in Arlington.

Franklin was shot at the Greens at Fossil Lake apartment complex in the 5900 block of Siltstone Lane and was pronounced dead there, police said.

Police did not describe a motive and did not immediately respond to a request to release the arrest warrant affidavit in the case.