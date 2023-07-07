Two suspects arrested on suspicion of murder in Como killings on eve of Fourth of July

Police at midday Friday arrested two men on suspicion of murder in connection with the killings of three people in a Como parking lot.

Christopher Redic, 20, and Brandon Williams, 19, were booked in connection with the late Monday homicides in west Fort Worth.

Police did not describe a motive in the shooting, in which three people were slain and eight were wounded when gunmen appeared to fire indiscriminately into a crowd following the west Fort Worth neighborhood’s annual celebration on the eve of the Fourth of July.

The 10 adults and one juvenile who were shot were amid several hundred people gathered after ComoFest on Horne Street at Diaz Avenue about 11:45 p.m., authorities said.

Cynthia Santos, 22, and Gabriella Navarrete, 18, died at a hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Paul Timothy Willis, 18, died at the scene, according his mother, Ka’Desha Weatherly.

Those who were wounded were at three hospitals in unknown conditions.