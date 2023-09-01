Two suspects arrested in two unrelated, deadly stabbings, Carrollton police say

Two men were arrested in two separate deadly stabbings, the Carrollton Police Department announced in a news release Friday.

The first offense occurred around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, when police were called to 2500 Guerrero Drive about a disturbance.

A witness, a friend of the victim, told police she pulled into a parking lot and was attempting to back in when the suspect, 30-year-old Gerardo Rodriguez, pulled up in front of her and stopped.

Rodriguez got out of the car and began yelling at her, the witness told police. The victim, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the witness’ car, began arguing with Rodriguez. The suspect returned to his vehicle when the victim got out of the car, and the two started arguing again.

The witness heard the victim yell the suspect had a knife before falling to the ground, police said in the release. Rodriguez drove off but later turned himself into Carrollton police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The second fatal stabbing occurred just after 4 a.m. Friday at 1120 MacArthur Boulevard during an argument among roommates.

Carrollton police officers responding to a 911 call were flagged down by two people standing outside an apartment.

One of the roommates was sleeping when the suspect, 20-year-old Pascual Alexander Guachiac Xum, went to his room and told him he had gotten into a fight with another roommate, according to the release.

Police found the victim dead in another bedroom and arrested Xum.

The two stabbings are unrelated, according to the release.

In both cases, the suspects are in custody and there is no threat to the community, police said in the release.

The names of the victims have not been released.