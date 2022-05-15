A vehicle chase through Rancho Mirage on Friday afternoon resulted in two arrests, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies in the area attempted to stop a vehicle in the city around 1:42 p.m., Friday after being notified that an occupant — Daniel Ramirez, 36 of Thermal — was in violation of parole and believed to be armed, agency officials said in a release. When the driver of the vehicle did not stop, a chase ensued until the vehicle crashed, stopping at Oasis Club Drive and Country Club Drive, officials said.

The alleged parole violator jumped the wall to a nearby community and hid inside a residence, according to the sheriff's department. Deputies searched several residences, locating the suspect in the 100 block of Azzuro Drive in Palm Desert.

Ramirez was arrested along with, Saliba Deeb, 29, of Palm Desert, who deputies alleged "knowingly harbored a fugitive."

No one was injured nor was any property damaged, officials added.

Law enforcement: Man found dead on dirt trail near Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage

More: Man sentenced for fatally stabbing Chihuahua in Thousand Palms

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Two suspects arrested after vehicle pursuit in Rancho Mirage