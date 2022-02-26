Two suspects arrested for Winton carjacking, Merced County deputies say

Two suspects were recently arrested in connection with a carjacking that took place in Winton on February 1 of this year, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrested Giovanni Ortega-Solorzano, 21, of Santa Ana, and a juvenile, whose name was withheld. Both were charged with carjacking and robbery charges, according to a social media post by the Sheriff’s Office.

Ortega-Solorzano was also charged with attempted murder and gang enhancements. Ortega-Solorzano’s bond is set at $400,000, according to jail records.

Yuana Yasmine Gutierrez, 34, was also taken into custody on child endangerment and marijuana sales charges.

Five firearms were seized, along with over a hundred rounds of ammunition.