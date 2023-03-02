Two suspects charged with arson in 2018 fire

Two suspects were charged with starting a fire inside a Moorpark building in 2018, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The fire took place Oct. 26, 2018, at the Moorpark Marketplace, 888 New Los Angeles Ave.

Crews were notified at 2:12 a.m. of a fire alarm going off in the building. When firefighters arrived, smoke was seen coming from the roof. Firefighters were able to eventually access the area and extinguish the blaze.

Investigators from the Ventura County Fire Department and Ventura County Sheriff’s Office conducted an initial investigation and determined the fire was the result of arson, authorities said. The fire caused minimal damage to the structure, although fire sprinklers set off from the incident caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, according to authorities.

Authorities said that through a nine-month investigation, they arrested two suspects on suspicion of felony arson, insurance fraud and conspiracy. The charges were later dropped for one of the suspects and the two pleaded guilty to misdemeanor vandalism charges. The charges remain pending for the second suspect.

