Two suspects charged in Clarksville's fatal Ft. Campbell Boulevard shooting

Two suspects have been charged in connection with the Saturday morning shooting on Ft. Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville that left one person dead at a Dodge's gas station.

According to a statement from the Clarksville Police Department, 28-year-old Maleike Hamlin and 21-year-old Otis Barnes, both of Clarksville, were charged with criminal homicide and booked into the Montgomery County Jail after they were released from the hospital late Saturday.

Hamlin and Barnes were previously at Vanderbilt Medical Hospital due to gunshot wounds allegedly sustained in the incident.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Jarlen Corbin, of Clarksville.

Clarksville police arrived at the gas station just before 5 a.m. Saturday, where officers discovered Corbin, who had been shot in the chest.

Corbin was transported to Tennova Healthcare Clarksville, where he was later pronounced dead.

A short time later, Hamlin and Barnes arrived together at Tennova Healthcare with gunshot wounds before being taken to Vanderbilt, according to police.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Goble at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5323. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

