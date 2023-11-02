Two suspects charged with murder after teen shot on Halloween in South Linden dies

Two young men arrested in connection with fatal Halloween shooting in Columbus.

A young man and a teenager have been arrested by Columbus police on murder charges in connection with the Halloween shooting of another teenager in South Linden.

Chrissean Houston, 16, and Dante Johnson, 18, both of South Linden, are charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Dezmond Vaughn-Butler. The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office could seek to charge Houston as an adult.

Police responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to a reported shooting in the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue, just minutes from where the suspects live. Officers found Vaughn-Butler suffering from gunshot injuries.

Vaughn-Butler was transported by Columbus Fire medics in critical condition to a local hospital, where he died at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Houston and Johnson, who were arrested Thursday by Columbus police SWAT officers.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Columbus police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

bagallion@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Two suspects face murder charges in Halloween shooting in Columbus