Two suspects charged in Rockingham stabbing

Oct. 18—ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has charged two individuals following a stabbing the night of Oct. 12.

Tony Fredrick Terry, 52, and Eric Dushawn Terry, 39, both of Tillman Road, are each charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

When deputies arrived to the scene following a report of a stabbing, they located three male subjects that had been involved in some type of altercation. At least two of the males had cut or stab wounds and were treated by EMS and transported to the emergency room.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Tony and Eric were charged, according to a press release.

Both suspects were arrested and processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $25,000 secure bond.