Two suspects are charged after video of assault near KC’s Westport was posted online
Officers have charged two people allegedly involved in an aggravated assault that was posted on social media.
Kansas City police said on Friday that, after putting a call to social media for help identifying the suspects, they arrested and charged two people who allegedly attacked a man and woman just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 23 near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue near Westport.
The video shows one suspect kicking a man who is lying on the ground. A woman lays on top of the man to protect him when another suspect seems to hit her across the face with a gun, knocking her to the ground.
Update:
We asked you to help us identify two suspects (standing in these images) from an aggravated assault that took place near 40th & Pennsylvania on Oct. 23.
These suspects were taken into custody and charged in Jackson County...
— kcpolice (@kcpolice) November 11, 2022