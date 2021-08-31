Two suspects in custody after officer-involved shooting in Coconut Creek, police said

Two suspects are in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Coconut Creek Monday night, police said.

The incident, which according to police involved a stolen car, happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Hillsboro Blvd.

Police said three officers were taken to a nearby hospital for non life-threatening injuries. A K-9 officer also suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an animal hospital for treatment.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was wounded.

We will have more information as soon as details become available for release. — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) August 31, 2021

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

No other information was available Monday night.

The shooting was the second officer-involved incident that took place on Monday. Earlier in the day, a Miami Shores officer fatally shot a woman who pointed a gun at him, police said.