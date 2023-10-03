Two suspects in custody after trying to run at traffic stop, SJSO says

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects are in custody after leading police on a chase in the woods off I-95.

According to a spokesperson for SJSO, deputies were conducting a traffic stop at mile marker 313 on I-95 early Tuesday morning when the suspects tried to flee. One suspect pushed a deputy and ran into the woods while the other ran into the road.

A deputy coming to assist accidentally hit the suspect in the street with a patrol car. That suspect was transported by St. Johns County Fire Rescue with minor injuries.

The other suspect, who ran into the woods, was quickly detained by deputies.

SJSO said that there is no current threat to the public.

