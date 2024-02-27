Two suspects drug dealers arrest in Snohomish County after months long investigation

Snohomish County deputies arrested a man and a woman for the suspected manufacturing and selling of drugs after a months-long investigation.

On Feb. 21, deputies with the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force arrested a 48-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman in the 8400 block of 244th Street Southwest in Edmonds.

During the arrest, detectives recovered two pistols, 36 pounds of methamphetamine, 7.6 pounds of fentanyl powder, 99 grams of cocaine, and $22,166 in cash.

The 30-year-old woman was booked on three counts of manufacture, delivery, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

The 48-year-old man was also booked on three counts of manufacture, delivery, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, as well as two counts of illegal possession of a firearm.