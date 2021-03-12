Two suspects identified after another rash of catalytic converter thefts

Kristine Goodrich, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·3 min read

Mar. 12—Multiple area law enforcement agencies are asking residents to be on the lookout for catalytic converter thefts after a surge in reports in recent days.

Two suspects believed to be involved in at least some of the thefts were apprehended Wednesday in Nicollet County.

Four catalytic converters were reported stolen Wednesday morning from two locations in Mankato and another from rural Nicollet County. The New Ulm Police Department received one report of a theft and one of an attempted theft Tuesday.

A drug crime investigation Wednesday led to the discovery of several suspected stolen catalytic converters in a vehicle, Nicollet County Sheriff David Lange said.

The two people in the vehicle were in custody on drug charges while investigators work to identify from where each of the vehicle parts were stolen. There are no serial numbers or other easy way to track stolen catalytic converters, Lange said, but some of the found parts have been traced back to recent regional thefts.

Anyone who has lost a converter and has not already reported the theft is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise for the last several months regionally and across the country. The uptick is spurred by an increase in scrap value for the precious metals contained in the vehicle part.

Scrap metal dealers now are paying up to $250 for a converter. Replacing the part can cost a vehicle owner up to $2,500.

Several bills have been introduced at the state Legislature to increase regulation of catalytic converter scrapping.

Eight thefts in late November and early December prompted the Mankato Department of Public Safety to issue an alert to the public.

The North Mankato Police Department received six reports in mid-February.

The Waseca County Sheriff's Office issued a public alert Wednesday. Chief Deputy Trevor Kanewischer said there have been multiple thefts in the department's service area in the past two weeks, predominately in the south and west areas of the county. He's also heard of thefts happening in Waseca and Janesville.

New statistics from the National Insurance Crime Bureau show catalytic converter theft insurance claims skyrocketed across the country last year and Minnesota ranked third.

Across the country there were more than 14,000 claims last year, nearly five times the number in 2019. Minnesota had nearly 900 claims over the past three years — the third highest behind California and Texas.

The data reflects an obvious surge in converter thefts but it is not a count of all such thefts. It only accounts for thefts that resulted in an insurance claim, a bureau spokesperson noted.

Kanewischer said he suspects many catalytic converter thefts aren't being reported to law enforcement.

He also worries that opportunities to catch converter thieves are being missed because witnesses are not calling 911 when they are uncertain. He encouraged people to call authorities any time they see something suspicious, even if they aren't positive a converter theft or other crime is in progress.

Kanewischer also has some tips for vehicle owners to help prevent converter thefts:

—If you have a garage, use it.

—Park in the driveway and use motion lights on your garage and home.

—Park near or under street lights when possible.

—Keep an eye on your vehicles and your neighbors'.

—Utilize technology with the various camera options. There are local options and installers and easy to use apps.

—Speak to your mechanic about other options, including special fittings, welding, or markings and engravings.

