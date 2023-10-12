Two suspects identified in deadly University City shooting

The people involved in a deadly shooting in University City on Tuesday have been identified by CMPD.

CMPD says they arrested Deandre Spencer, age 23, and Dillon Spencer, age 19, in connection with the murder of Kai Jua Hall, age 22.

ORIGINAL STORY: CMPD investigating homicide at 7-Eleven in University City

The shooting happened Tuesday night at the 7-Eleven on Pavilion Boulevard. CMPD officers found Kai Hall dead at the entrance to the convenience store.

After detaining and interviewing Deandre and Dillon on Wednesday, both Deandre and Dillon were charged with first-degree murder. Deandre also faces charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deandre was arrested in September and faces drug charges and a charge for resisting a police officer.

