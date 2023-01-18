Update: Two suspects identified, some guns recovered in Warner Robins gun shop burglaries

Warner Robins Police Department investigators have identified two suspects in connection with a set of gun store burglaries that happened early Monday morning.

At 3:24 a.m. Monday, the Warner Robins Police Department responded to Oakridge Custom Finishing, a Warner Robins gun shop on Moody Road, after a security alarm activation.

Officers found evidence of forced entry and identified a suspect vehicle using the business’s surveillance footage. Multiple weapons were stolen from this location.

Less than two hours later around 5 a.m., another alarm was triggered at Chuck’s Gun & Pawn Shop on Watson Boulevard.

Officers found no evidence of entry into the store.

At 5:21 a.m., an alarm was activated at a third gun shop, Centerville Gun & Pawn on S. Houston Lake Road.

Responding Warner Robins Police Department officers found a vehicle they believe the burglars drove through the front of the store and then left.

The offenders stole at least 13 guns and 31 boxes of ammunition from Oakridge Custom Finishing and Centerville Gun & Pawn Monday morning, police said.

Sgt. Justin Clark with the Warner Robins Police Department Investigations Division told the Telegraph that at least three rifles and multiple handguns were stolen. He said investigators have already recovered three rifles stolen during the incident.

Clark stated that investigators have identified at least two suspects believed to be involved in the burglaries and that multiple stolen vehicles were used during the incident.

The department expects to release more information to the public on Thursday morning as the investigation progresses.