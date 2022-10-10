Two suspects involved in road rage incident, causing their daughters to be shot

William Joseph Hale, 35, and Frank Gilliard Allison, 43, were both arrested in a “cat and mouse” road rage incident, according to Nassau County Sheriff arrest reports.

Both suspects called 911 for the same scenarios. Both of their daughters had been shot after both suspects started to brake check each other and yell at each other from their cars.

The road rage incident started after to break check the other suspect by stopping the car randomly while being in front of the other car. According to the arrest report, both suspects were driving faster than usual.

As the cars started to get closer to each other, the drivers started to roll their windows down and yell at to one another. In the report, Allison claimed that Hale threw a water bottle into his car causing him to act frantically and grab his pistol.

Allison began to shoot, trying to aim at Hale’s truck bed and rear tire. The report states that the water bottle did not hurt anyone inside Allison’s vehicle.

In the report, Hale states he heard a “pow” noise but did not know exactly what it was, before he realized Allison was shooting at his car.

When the gun was shot, it entered the back passenger door of the truck and struck Hale’s daughter’s leg. Hale then grabbed his gun and chased down Allison’s car and began to shoot. Reports say some bullets ended up hitting Allison’s daughter.

Allison’s daughter was transported to UF Health Downtown and was being treated for a collapsed lung and gunshot wound.

Both drivers were arrested and sent to Nassau County Detention Facility.

