Two suspects in Marion County robberies have been arrested

Two people accused in separate violent crimes involving firearms have been taken into custody.

Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives said the duo were responsible for three robberies between October 2019 and August 2020.

At the time of their arrests, both were incarcerated for other crimes. Ashley Danielle Helm was in custody at the Lake County Jail for a robbery case. And Jabari Marquise Scott was in prison on charges he committed a robbery in Lake County.

Unsuccessful: North Marion County store clerk thwarts theft by putting robbery suspect in sleeper hold

Plea: Woman charged with robbing Marion County discount store sentenced to 10-year prison term

Foiled attempt: Ocala bank robbery suspect is arrested Saturday

Sheriff's deputies on the scene of a robbery

Ashley Danielle Helm

Detectives have accused Helm of robbing the Pac A Sac at 18200 E. State Road 40 on Oct. 6, 2019.

The clerk told deputies a woman entered the business and told her "I need the money out of the register," according to Helm's arrest report. No weapon was shown.

The victim placed cash in a plastic bag and the suspect took the money and left in a car that was parked outside, deputies said.

Four days later, sheriff's deputies were called to the Circle K at 16991 E. SR 40 after a woman entered the store, pointed a gun in the clerk's face and demanded cash from the register.

The clerk and the armed robber argued. Cash was later removed from the register and given to the robber, who fled in a vehicle. Deputies were told that the suspect wore a mask that covered the face from the nose down.

Detective Joseph Miller reviewed surveillance video from both holdups and noticed the robber had similar features and clothing. The car was also the same.

The detective was able to identify the vehicle, which belongs to Helm. It was the same vehicle that had been used in an Oct. 12, 2019 robbery of a Circle K on U.S. 441 in Lady Lake.

Helm, then age 20 of Belleview, was arrested by Lady Lake Police Department officers. She had a gun in her possession, officers said.

Story continues

Miller and Lake County Sheriff's Office Detective James Getford interviewed Helm in Lake County, where they say she confessed to the robberies in the two counties. She said the gun found on her was used in the Marion County Circle K robbery.

Helm said she and her father were going to be thrown out of their home and they needed the cash, the report said.

Detectives said Helm told them if she wasn't caught, she would've continued robbing businesses.

Now 21, Helm was booked into the Marion jail on Nov. 10. She is charged with strong armed robbery and robbery with a firearm and her bail has been set at $70,000.

Jabari Marquise Scott

Detectives believe Scott, 30, of Leesburg, was one of two individuals who forced their way into a Marion County residence and robbed the occupants of their wallets, cash and phones. The victims said Scott and his alleged unidentified accomplice had guns.

The incident occurred in late August 2020, detectives said.

Scott was arrested several days later in Lake County by Leesburg Police Department officers. He was charged with trespassing at Leesburg High School, giving a false name to a law enforcement official, and possession of a flare gun, ammunition and cocaine.

State records show Scott was convicted of the offenses in April 2021 and sent to prison. He's slated to be released in July 2023.

Sheriff Detective John Lightle got a warrant for Scott's arrest. The 31-year-old Leesburg man was transferred from state prison to the county jail on Monday.

Deputies are still looking for the second person.

Anyone with any information about the August 2020 incident can call (352) 369-6715 or Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP. Tips can also be submitted at www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Marion County law officers arrest suspects in unrelated robberies