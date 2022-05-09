Two suspects picked up on video during Jackson catalytic converter theft arrested: police

JACKSON—Two suspects in the theft of a catalytic converter who were caught on a surveillance camera have been arrested, police said.

The theft happened Sunday at a Monmouth Road home.

After seeing an alert from their surveillance system, the victims spoke to the men through the system, the victims told police. They fled the scene.

As the men were pulling out of their driveway, the victims who were arriving home took down their license plate number. The victims then stopped the vehicle and questioned them, they told police.

The suspects said they were looking at the victims' vehicle because they wanted to buy it, the victims told police.

The men left and as soon as the victims noticed the catalytic converter from their vehicle was stolen, they called police.

Officer David DeJesus with the help of Officers Michael Cocchiara, William Kozna, Joseph Pante and Anthony Ringle, tracked down the men, finding them in the Browns MIlls section of Pemberton Township.

Arrested and charged with theft and defiant trespassing in the Sunday incident were William Anderson, 28, and John Strong, 35, both of Browns Mills.

Both were being held Monday at Ocean County Jail in Toms River.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, investigations and local issues. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Jackson NJ catalytic converter theft: Duo seen on video arrested