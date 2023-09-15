Two suspects plead guilty to second-degree murder in 2020 Wilmington homicide

Two people pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with a 2020 Wilmington shooting death.

Two people were sentenced to prison this week for their roles in a 2020 murder in Wilmington.

According to District Attorney Ben David's office, Rebecca Phillips and Jahmear Richardson appeared in New Hanover County Superior Court this week and each pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Tywan Shaquille Parsley.

Earlier reporting: Juvenile arrested in Wilmington murder case

Officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to a shooting at 1024 S. 13th St. in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2020. When they arrived, they found Parsley dead. Phillips and Richardson were later arrested in connection with the killing.

According to the district attorney's office, Phillips was sentenced to 126 to 164 months in prison, which translates to roughly 10 to 13 years. Co-defendant Richardson was sentenced to 94 to 125 months in prison, or roughly 8 to 10 years.

Reach reporter Jamey Cross at jbcross@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Suspects in 2020 Wilmington shooting death plead guilty