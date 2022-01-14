Two suspects rob Merced CarQuest store, steal several hundred dollars worth of parts

Two suspects robbed CarQuest Auto Parts in Merced Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Merced Police Department.

The suspects forced entry into the car parts store and stole several hundred dollars worth of automotive parts, police said. Officers who responded to the robbery recovered video surveillance from the business, which shows the suspects taking various items from the store before they fled the scene.

Police are still investigating this case. Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects should call Officer Joshua Nickerson at 209-385-6905 or send information via email to nickersonj@cityofmerced.org.