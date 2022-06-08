Two suspects on the run after man shot and killed in South Memphis, police say

Memphis Police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot and killed in South Memphis Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Jacklyn Avenue.

Police said the man died at the scene.

Police said the suspects are two men. One was wearing a black mask, and the other was wearing a red one.

They were driving a black sedan, police said.

At 8:09 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 492 Jacklyn Avenue. A male was located and pronounced deceased on the scene. The suspects are two male blacks, one in a black mask and one in a red mask in a black sedan. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/uI7bJELcjU — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 8, 2022

If you have any information that can help police in this investigation, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

