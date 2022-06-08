Two suspects on the run after man shot and killed in South Memphis, police say

Two suspects on the run after man shot and killed in South Memphis, police say
FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

Memphis Police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot and killed in South Memphis Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Jacklyn Avenue.

Police said the man died at the scene.

Police said the suspects are two men. One was wearing a black mask, and the other was wearing a red one.

They were driving a black sedan, police said.

If you have any information that can help police in this investigation, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

