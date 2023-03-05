Two suspects shoot robbery victim and flee on foot as getaway car stalls: police

Local authorities are on the lookout for two suspects after a man was shot during a robbery Saturday night in southeast Houston, Texas.

An unidentified man confronted one of the suspects concerning the alleged theft of an item at a convenience store at the 15100 block of Old Galveston Road, according to KRIV.

The incident occurred when a man confronted the male suspect. The suspect entered through the passenger side of a car with a female driver, Lt. Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department explained.

The male suspect shot the man in the arm before the driver attempted to drive off, but their vehicle stalled, leaving the two to take off on foot.

Houston Police say that the suspects remain on the run after the alleged incident.

The suspects in the Houston-area shooting are believed to be a male and a female.

At this time, the shooter and the woman are still missing, and law enforcement are searching for any clues to locate the duo.

Police have surveillance video and witness and are confident that the suspects will be found.