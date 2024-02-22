Two suspects solicit bank employees and patrons for $10 candy bars in Wisconsin

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers say two men in Wisconsin were reportedly trying to solicit bank employees and patrons to buy small candy bars for $10 while pretending to be a part of two different non-profit organizations.

According to a release from the Chippewa Falls Police Department, at 2:50 p.m. on February 15, the two men were selling $10 candy bars at a bank in downtown Chippewa Falls on behalf of what they said was the Boys and Girls Club of Chicago and the Building Brighter Futures.

Police say both non-profits denied the men’s affiliation with their organizations.

Officers say the first suspect, the man wearing a black jacket, was identified as Chris J Jefferson from Illinois.

The other man reportedly gave a fake name and a vehicle associated with the two suspects is unknown.

At this time, no other information is available, anyone with details about either suspect is asked to contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

