Two suspects sought in connection with Taft-area carjacking

Jan. 25—The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a blue or green Subaru 2010 Forrester who reportedly carjacked a person early Wednesday morning.

A victim was carjacked at gunpoint in the Taft area and driven around by a suspect in a car with the license plate 8GES143. This suspect fled with the victim's Forrester. Another suspect drove away in a white Nissan Altima or a Nissan Maxima four-door sedan, KCSO wrote in a news release.

The victim was dropped off near Fellows and the suspects were last seen driving north toward Fellows. Both suspects were wearing black hats, black sweaters and dark-colored pants with bandanas covering their faces.

Anyone with information about this incident may call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.