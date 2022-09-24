Two suspects sought in Dutch Bros Coffee thefts

Sep. 24—The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted for two separate burglaries that occurred at the Dutch Bros Coffee on South Chester Avenue.

On Sept. 14 and then again the following day, two separate suspects approached the front order window, reached the through window and removed the iPad from the designated register area.

In the first incident, the suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 18 to 25 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, shoulder-length brown hair, with tattoos on both hands, wearing a black T-shirt with "Death Row Records" in red writing, white shorts and black and white shoes.

In the second incident, the suspect is described as a white man, 18 to 25 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with tattoos on both arms, wearing a blue LA Dodgers hat, a white T-shirt, light sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Hatfield at 661-326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.