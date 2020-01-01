Two suspects still on the loose after South Beach armed robbery and car chase, cops say

A New Year’s Day armed robbery just after sunrise turned into a car chase from the Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue area in South Beach to Alton Road in North Beach, Miami Beach police said.

Two of the four suspects in the pursued car were arrested. As of 11:30 a.m. , the other two suspects remain on the loose, despite a perimeter earlier around LaGorce Drive and Pine Tree Drive between 60th and 63rd Streets. Early information indicates the suspects and victim know each other, police say.

Miami Beach police say an armed robbery call brought them to the Lincoln and Collins area around 7:19 a.m. A vehicle matching the description given to them was seen nearby. The foursome in the vehicle saw police and skedaddled successfully until they hit a Stop sign at 62nd Street and Alton Road.