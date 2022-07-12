Two suspects still wanted by ECSO after fifth arrest in multi-agency drug bust

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has arrested the fifth of seven suspects wanted in connection with a major drug bust last month.

The ECSO narcotics unit and several partner agencies executed a search warrant at five Escambia County homes on June 15. Officials seized an array of drugs, guns, vehicles and jewelry, and later announced the were seeking multiple suspects in connection with the case.

Several of the wanted individuals have since been arrested, with the most recent arrest occurring last week.

Marcus Faggard, 51, was booked into Escambia County Jail Wednesday and charged with multiple felonies that include displaying a weapon during a felony, possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, possessions of methamphetamine and drug trafficking.

Faggard was found guilty in 2020 on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Sheriff Chip Simmons gave a press conference discussing the massive bust, explaining that operation included the help of "the United States Postal Inspectors Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pensacola Police Department and the United States Army National Guard."

ECSO announced Wednesday that a raid of five homes on Monday found hundreds of thousands of dollars in weapons, drugs, jewelry and cash.

During the raid, investigators found 3.5 pounds of meth, a pound of marijuana, 32 grams of fentanyl, 8.1 grams of cocaine, 8.5 grams of marijuana edibles, 13.4 grams of MDMA, 4.2 grams of heroin, 5.6 grams of Oxycodone, a quantity of Promethazine and two pints of Promethazine mixed with codeine.

They also seized five vehicles and hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry, cash and firearms.

Anthony Moore, Cubie Ball, Andrea Howard and Larry Hartley were also arrested in association with the drug bust over the past four weeks, however all five of them were released on bail.

The remaining two suspects, Kewauntez Matthews and Kellie Langley, are wanted on various weapons and narcotics charges.

As of Tuesday, Faggard was being held in Escambia County Jail on $51,000 bond.

