Two suspects from Tacoma wanted in human trafficking case

Investigators with the Columbia River Drug Task Force are looking for two Pierce County residents accused of being members of a human trafficking ring that stretches across Washington.

Last year, detectives with the task force were informed of two massage parlors that were a front for prostitution.

Five search warrants were executed at locations in Wenatchee, Kennewick and Tacoma on Mar. 1.

The suspects were identified as 60-year-old Linhui Yan and 43-year-old Yan Yang of Tacoma, according to the task force.

Yan and Yang are facing charges of leading organized crime, promoting prostitution and money laundering.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives were able to talk with some of the human trafficking victims and offer them resources.

Anyone who knows Yan or Yang’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbia River Drug Task Force at 509-664-2310.