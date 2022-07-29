Two suspects in Tuesday's fatal shooting make court appearances

Jul. 29—ASHTABULA — Two men were arraigned Thursday afternoon in connection with Tuesday night's shooting death of Fredrick R. Johnson of Ashtabula.

Malikhi J. Coleman, 20, of Ashtabula, was charged with two counts of felony murder; discharging a firearm on a public street, a third-degree felony, and improper handing of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, according to City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper.

If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Coleman is being held in the city jail at the Justice Center on a $1 million bond.

Julius D. Simmons, 25, of Warren, was charged with two counts of tampering with evidence, third degree felonies; discharging a firearm on a public street, a third-degree felony, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Simmons is being held in the city jail at the Justice Center on a $300,000 bond.

These charges stem from a shooting that took place at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Ohio Avenue, near Lambros Lane in the Ashtabula Harbor.

The Ashtabula Police Department and Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene. Upon arrival, officers discovered Johnson in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers also found a vehicle in the roadway, a rifle and several shell casings, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said.

Shortly thereafter, Johnson, 25, died at Ashtabula County Medical Center, according to the coroner's report.

Witnesses told police multiple individuals were firing shots at each other in the street and took off in their vehicles before police arrived, Stell said.

Police got a description from witnesses of the vehicles and a BOLO (be-on-the-lookout) was issued for northeast Ohio law enforcement officers.

Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. in Roaming Shores that matched the description of one of the vehicles, Stell said.

Coleman and Simmons were taken into custody without incident, Stell said.

On Thursday, Mahoning County Safe Streets FBI Task Force in Poland, Ohio, arrested a third suspect, whose name is not being released until criminal charges are filed and he's been arraigned, Stell said.

In a jury trial on June 7, Coleman was acquitted of felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm in a school zone in a different incident that happened last February, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.

Coleman and Simmons will be set for a preliminary hearing in the next 10 days in Municipal Court.

In a prepared statement, the Ashtabula Solicitor's Office extended its deepest sympathy to the family of Fredrick Johnson for their loss.

The Solicitor's Office also thanks the Ashtabula Police Department the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, and all the law enforcement agencies involved, for their work in solving this crime, Cooper said.