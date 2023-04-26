Two suspects wanted in 2022 fatal shooting on Military Parkway identified by Dallas police

The Dallas Police Department has identified two suspects who are wanted in a shooting in June 2022 that killed a 41-year-old man.

The suspects were identified Wednesday as Ronald Brown, 25, and Shannon Steele, 18.

On June 4, 2022, at around 2:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Military Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found a man — identified as 41-year-old Vernon Rivers — with a gunshot wound to the head.

Rivers was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Jeff Loeb at 214-671-3702 or by email at jeffrey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.

The Dallas Police Department asks the public to not take police action if the suspects are located. Brown and Steele should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.