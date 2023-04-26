Two suspects wanted in 2022 fatal shooting on Military Parkway identified by Dallas police

Nicole Lopez
·1 min read

The Dallas Police Department has identified two suspects who are wanted in a shooting in June 2022 that killed a 41-year-old man.

The suspects were identified Wednesday as Ronald Brown, 25, and Shannon Steele, 18.

On June 4, 2022, at around 2:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 4800 block of Military Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found a man — identified as 41-year-old Vernon Rivers — with a gunshot wound to the head.

Rivers was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Jeff Loeb at 214-671-3702 or by email at jeffrey.loeb@dallaspolice.gov.

The Dallas Police Department asks the public to not take police action if the suspects are located. Brown and Steele should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.