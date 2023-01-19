Two suspects wanted in fatal stabbing arrested by Gulfport police

The Gulfport Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a stabbing death from last week, according to a press release.

Deondre Travon McGill, 28, who was wanted on a murder charge, was arrested on Wednesday along with Tytiyauna Dynasty Jones, 26, who was charged with accessory after the fact.

At 7:53 p.m. on Jan. 11, the Gulfport Police Department responded to a call for a “cutting” on the 4500 block of 13th Street to find two people with stab wounds.

Donzail Blackmon, who was stabbed multiple times, was transported with another victim to a local hospital by a private vehicle. He lated died. The other victim was treated at the hospital and released.

According to police, Blackmon was stabbed during an argument. McGill then fled the scene in a four-door sedan driven by Jones.

McGill is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $1 million bond. According to the Harrison County jail docket, Jones was released on a $50,000 bond.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Waynesboro Police Department assisted with the arrests.