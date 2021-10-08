Two suspects wanted after high speed chase

Oct. 8—GREENUP KY. — A high-speed chase that started in Kentucky has led to two suspects on the run and abandoning a stolen car in Wheelersburg, Ohio.

According to the Greenup County Sheriff's Department, on Thursday, Oct. 07, 2021, Deputy Larry Pancake initiated a pursuit on Smith Branch Road. Pancake was attempting to stop a stolen vehicle with a subject driving that was armed with a sawed-off shotgun, along with a female passenger.

The pursuit then led to US 23, where Deputy Heighton and Sheriff Matt Smith joined the pursuit with other officers. The pursuit then went through Lloyd, KY., where the subject, in a stolen Ford Ranger with a utility trailer, was pursued back to US 23 Northbound.

The subject got to the intersection of US 23 and AA highway, where the subject rammed Deputy Pancakes vehicle. The pursuit was shortly terminated due to public safety at that point. Then authorities in Ohio were notified and later discovered that the vehicle was abandoned close to Wheele1·sburg. The firearm was left abandoned in the vehicle with the female's purse. The suspects have been identified as Daniel Tyler Brant and Taylor Joann Henry.

No injuries occurred, but the Greenup County Sheriff's Department is in need of the public's help in the whereabouts of the wanted felons. The department warns residents not to approach the subjects and asks if anyone with information about the suspects whereabouts call a local law enforcement agency. Callers can remain anonymous.