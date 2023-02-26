Two suspects wanted in theft at Lebanon Aldi

Feb. 25—The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the community's assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a theft at the Aldi, located at 108 Circle Drive in Lebanon.

Two people are suspected of the theft of a wallet from Aldi on Wednesday and are wanted for questioning in regards of fraudulent use of a credit card. Both suspects were caught on security cameras on the Aldi property and were wearing disposable masks.

One suspect was seen on camera wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt and a gray beanie.

Anyone who is able to identify either suspect or who has any knowledge that may lead to their identities is encouraged to contact Lebanon Police Det. Jeremy Drennon via phone at 615-453-4330 or via email at jeremy.drennon@lebanontn.org.