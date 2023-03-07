WAYNESBORO — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Waynesboro business in January, police said.

On Friday, police arrested Michael R. Womble, 30, of Waynesboro, and John D. Finch, 23, also of Waynesboro.

The Waynesboro Police Department said on the night of Jan. 14, the Tobacco and Vape Shop in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive was robbed by an armed individual.

The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and items, police said.

Finch is charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Womble is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. He's also facing two misdemeanor charges, according to police.

The two suspects are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Two suspects in Waynesboro armed robbery arrested, charged