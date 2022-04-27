Two suspicious deaths reported in Gorham

Apr. 27—State and local officials are investigating the "suspicious" deaths of two individuals in Gorham, according to a news release from the Attorney General's office.

Police were called early Wednesday morning to a Gorham home, where they discovered two people dead — an adult man and adult woman. Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday.

Authorities said the circumstances surrounding the deaths "are being actively investigated," but they do not expect to release more information until the autopsies are completed.

"Based on the information currently known to investigators, there is no known danger to the public," the release said.