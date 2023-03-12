Two sustain injuries from gunshots near county line

Mar. 12—Two men were found shot on U.S. 278 East around the Calhoun-Etowah county line Friday night, according to officials.

Law enforcement reports say a call in reference to multiple gunshot victims came in late Friday night, according to a news report from the Etowah County Sheriff's Office. When officers responded, they found two male victims in need of assistance.

The report states that while one victim was transported to a local hospital, the other had to be life flighted to Birmingham due to sustaining "life threatening injuries."

The Jacksonville State University Center for Applied Forensics is assisting the Etowah County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

The report states that the investigation is still in its early stages, and more information will be released as facts come to light.

